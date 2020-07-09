Theatre stalwarts share life lessons

Theatre stalwarts share life lessons

Every day, one big name comes online to talk about ideas, experiences and more

Krupa Joseph
Krupa Joseph, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 21:44 ist
C Basavalingaiah

Many stalwarts from Bengaluru and across the world are appearing on a weekly show dedicated to discussing theatre.

Mumbai-based production company Coconut Theatre has started the ‘Chai-Wai and Rangmanch’ series in which experts share their experiences and life lessons and offer tips on their craft.

 Actors, playwrights, directors, makeup artistes, music composers, designers, choreographers and technicians are coming on the show.

Neena Kulkarni, K K Raina Manoj Joshi, Dolly Ahluwalia, David Woods, Glenn Hayden, Megan Furniss have already conducted sessions. Kannada theatre personalities C Basavalingaiah, M D Pallavi, T S Nagabharana and Prakash Belawadi are among those slated to speak.

In their sessions, filmmaker and theatre personality MS Sathyu discussed ‘set and light design’ and director and activist Prasanna called for those in the art to rethink their priorities and find new ways through the pandemic.

The sessions, open to all, begin at 6 pm and are streamed on weekdays on the Coconut Theatre Facebook page.

theatre workshop
Theatre

What's Brewing

