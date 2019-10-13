Tiger hunt involves search teams, trap cameras

The elusive Bandipur tiger, that is reportedly responsible for the deaths of two men in Karnataka’s Gundulpet taluk of Charamarajangar district, was caught on trap cameras recently.



Forest officials identified

a pug mark of the elusive tiger.



It was the death of an 80-year-old farmer Shivalingappa that triggered a search operation by the forest officials. The tiger was also perceived to be in the vicinity as many cattle were found dead. The issue has led to tension in the area.

“We identified the tiger through camera trap pictures. We are carrying out the combing operations without disturbing the corpse. If you remove it, the tiger will not return to the area,” informs Field Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, T Balachandra. Since tigers don’t cover large distances, capturing its images in the trap cameras has made officials confident that it is only a matter of time before it is caught.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is an 872 square km dense forest, and to ensure that every inch of the forest is combed, there are five search party teams, 144 camera traps and seven trained elephants involved in the operation. The teams comb through the forest on elephant backs. Once a search party identifies the tiger, they will sound out the others. A veterinarian accompanies each camp so that the tiger can be tranquilised effectively.

The search operation is being conducted by the forest guards as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). “We have collected pug marks from the deceased to match with those of the tiger, to ensure that the correct one is captured,” shares Sanjay Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife. Only range forest officers, staff from the Bandipur forest reserve and approved veterinarians are involved in the process. “The villagers will be happy as long as the animal is removed from the vicinity. They don’t want him killed,” he adds.

The big cat will be transported to a rehabilitation centre near Mysuru once captured.