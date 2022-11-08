To pay or not? B’lureans mull Twitter’s paid blue tick

Bengalureans are conflicted over Twitter’s plan to charge for the ‘blue tick’ verification mark as part of its revamped subscription service.

Twitter Blue is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for a fee of $7.99 (approx Rs 655) per month. The feature may roll out in India in less than a month, and the subscription fee will be adjusted as per the purchasing power parity of different countries, its new chief Elon Musk has said.

‘What’s in it for us?’

Artist Subhashini Chandramani has been mulling if she should pay and keep the blue tick she got five years ago, when it was free and worth much bragging. “I had applied for it on a whim. The recognition meant that I was a reliable person, and that if I messaged somebody, I would perhaps be taken seriously,” she shares. But since she has gained no visible benefits from the blue tick, she may pay for it if it offers perks like “protection from trolling by unverified accounts”.

While the Twitter Blue subscription offers fewer ads, an option to post longer videos, and priority in replies, mentions and searches, citizen activist Srinivas Alavilli wants to wait and see its impact. On the one hand, he would like it to plug hate-mongering on the platform. On the other hand, he is concerned about the misuse by politicians.

Even Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, chairman of a cybersecurity firm, fears that scams by impostors would increase if a verification badge can be bought.

Paid verification will bring revenue to Twitter but what’s in it for the users? Kannada filmmaker K M Chaitanya, who doesn’t have a blue tick yet, asks. “If it will help me market my work better, I will subscribe,” he says.

Marketing perspective

Speaking anonymously to Metrolife, a marketing expert said he lost a client last month as his team failed to get them a blue tick. “The CEO was upset that accounts with 100-200 followers on Twitter had the blue ticks while his company, with a much bigger following, did not,” he shared.

There exists a “grey market” around blue ticks, he claims. “While the service was free up until recently, I have heard of companies paying Rs 2.5 lakh to

Rs 25 lakh to third-party agencies just to get them the blue tick. They are perhaps exploiting a loophole in the backend of Twitter,” he alleges.

Kiran Veigas, head of corporate marketing and communications at an IT services firm, is aware of this grey market and feels the paid service will plug it. He also hopes the new service will provide a level-playing field because “big companies and celebrities get the blue tick more easily than smaller companies,” he explains.

Marketing and communication consultant Shashank Bharadwaj says he will subscribe to the paid version if it brings transparency to the verification process. “I have about 75,000 monthly impressions (a tally of how many times your tweets have been seen) on Twitter. However, my application was rejected because I didn’t have enough ‘media mentions’. Applications of two of my clients were declined as they didn’t have enough ‘public appearances’. But I know of a musician who has all of two press articles on him but enjoys the blue tick status,” he rues. “If a blue tick can be bought, everyone will get it. Where is credibility then?” he asks.

While details are awaited, Shrishti Ambani, founder of a digital marketing agency, feels the users will have to pay the fee once their account has been verified, and not to apply for verification itself.

She points to an upside, “Since now it is a paid service, we hope Twitter will respond to all applications, which it earlier would not. It was a struggle to get a response while verifying small and medium-sized clients.”

‘Verify all accounts’

Brand consultant Harish Bijoor says he is among thousands of Indians who got the blue tick without applying. But he will not pay to keep it. “Some awards can be bought and others cannot. There is paid news and there are advertisements. Which is more credible? A tick must be free and given after due diligence,” he explains.

S Suresh Kumar, MLA of Rajajinagar, would concur. “My credibility comes from my work,” he says.

Shrishti foresees “confusion”. “If it brings extra publishing features, it is of value. But if it solely verifies your digital existence, it is a big suspect. Do people who refuse to pay suddenly turn into ‘impostors’?”

Chaitanya feels every handle on social media must be verified just like our bank accounts and within a government-defined framework. “This will bring accountability. If a person says something defamatory, the law will take its course.”