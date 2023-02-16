Toto awards ceremony on Saturday

The Toto Awards 2023 will be held on Saturday. It is hosted by the non-profit trust Toto Funds the Arts, which aims to nurture young artistes in India.

Back after a two-year-hiatus due to the pandemic, the ceremony will felicitate the winners across the categories of photography, short film, music, and creative writing in both English and Kannada. It features entries from artistes in the age group of 18 to 29

This edition will feature an additional award in music as well as a new digital art category. Excerpts from the works of the shortlisted candidates will be presented.

Ghatam player Sumana Chandrashekar will give a performance before the awards are announced. Kannada writer and chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore, MS Sriram will preside over the event as chief guest.

*February 18, 6.30 pm, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur II stage. Entry free.