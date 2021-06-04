Transgender people demand Covid relief

With a state-wide lockdown in place to combat and manage the spread of Covid-19, the transgender community is having a hard time making ends meet.

In a repeat of last year, the community is once again reaching out to the government to help them get through these tough times.

“It’s like the government has forgotten about us. The same happened last year during the first wave of coronavirus. While the rest of the country moved on, it was us who faced the consequences,” says Priyanka, radio jockey and president of Parivarthan Trust, a community organisation supporting transgenders in the city.

As a result of lockdown, with public spaces shut down and weddings cancelled, many in the transgender community have lost their sources of livelihood.

“For many alms were the only source of income. Since the lockdown was announced and everything got shut down, the community is suffering a lot. Many are even forced to take loans to survive,” says Shanthi Muniswamy, mural artist, Aravani Art Project. The community lays in hope that the state government would provide a relief package this year.

“We have already lost a lot to the pandemic, which is why it is so important for the community to get vaccinated at the earliest. But no initiative has been taken yet. While the so-called normal members of the society are having a hard time getting vaccinated, you can only imagine how hard it has been for our community,” says Shanthi.

Only 25,468 members of the transgender community have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India till now, as per the ‘other’ category on the CoWIN portal. “As there has been no awareness spread about the vaccine, many are misinformed and are shying away from taking it,” adds Shanthi. As a result, LGBTQIA+ organisations have come forward to spread awareness and help out the community during its time of need.

Last year, during the lockdown, the Karnataka High Court had directed the state government to provide pension and extend relief under the ‘Mythri Scheme’ for transgenders. Under this scheme, the government is to pay Rs 600 to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

However, lately, the pension amount has not been making its way to the members of the community, says Chandri, a member of the transgender community. “It’s been three months since I’ve received my pension. While some got their cheques, many haven’t these past few months,” she adds.

Disappointed with the government’s lack of empathy towards the community, we have taken matters into our own hands and are ensuring our people are safe, says Priyanka.

“Parivarthan Trust has been doing its best to help those in need and delivering grocery kits. There are other organisations in the city too doing the same,” she adds.