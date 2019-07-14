Translating verdicts will help all litigants

The Supreme Court of India recently announced that all its judgements will be translated to six regional languages and will be uploaded on the court’s website by the end of July. The translations will be available in Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia and Telugu since more appeals come in from the High Courts of the respective regions.As of now, English is the official language of the Supreme Court and High Courts. The district courts use regional languages for passing orders, judgements, conducting the proceedings etc.

Will increase awareness of law

City lawyers say this will help people from rural or backward areas understand the verdicts. Pradeep Singh, senior Central Government counsel, High Court of Karnataka, says, “Many litigants come from rural areas. If the service and information are given to them in their language, they will feel more comfortable and satisfied. It is better than hearing it from someone else,” he told Metrolife.

Many people do not know the basics of law mainly because of a language barrier, opines advocate KBK Swamy.“Including the Constitution, almost everything is in English. If the judgements are translated, people can enhance their knowledge about the law and its working,” he says.

Will benefit lawyers in rural areas

Says Pradeep, “Only a few lawyers study or practice in metropolitan cities, where English is taught from the primary levels. Many aspiring lawyers study or practise in other districts where English isn’t the primary language and this move will help them.”

Swamy points out

Karnataka has about 80,000 - 90,000 registered lawyers, a majority of whom speak in Kannada and practice in smaller courts.

“The litigants in local areas also seek for the service in their language. I feel this ruling will help lawyers, litigants and the students of law.”

In-house software to help with translation

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has given his nod for a translation software developed by an ‘in-house’ electronic software wing. Advocate KBK Swamy notes that while advanced technology will ensure the translation will not be a task, the Supreme Court will also hold multiple deliberations with local High Courts, regional governments and language development authorities to hire local translators.