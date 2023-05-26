Trust seeks support for animal feeders

A group of animal welfare volunteers from Bengaluru launched a mail campaign over the weekend to draw attention to the hostility they face while feeding strays and to seek protection.

Feeders associated with Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust sent 110 emails and posted seven letters to BBMP, the department of animal husbandry, Bengaluru police, Karnataka state commission for women, the chief secretary to government, and others.

They say some residents criticise and intimidate them even when the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and Supreme Court allow feeding of stray animals. The 2023 ABC (Animal Birth Control) gazette states that the apartment associations or a representative of the local body should designate feeding spots and timings after reaching a consensus.

The Trust wants the authorities to sensitise people about their rights and for the police to take action. Because, the general fear is that feeding attracts more dogs, leading to noise, litter, and attacks on bikers, children and the elderly.

Sadhana Hegde, founder of the Trust, claims 90% of the 150 feeders in their network have faced harassment. “A majority are women. People take our photos, click videos, even when we are feeding in empty sites, and circulate them in WhatsApp groups and write hate messages. Or, they call the police and blame us for dog bites,” she shares. Some resident groups bar delivery agents from visiting their homes, or question their source of funds, she adds.

A baker, Sadhana feeds 10 dogs outside her home in Bommanahalli. “As per the guidelines, we feed them early morning or late in the evening, and as much as possible, away from the apartment gate or individual homes,” she says.

Alka Singh from the Trust feeds 42 strays outside her apartment on Kanakapura Road at night. She has been subjected to “humiliating stares”, taunts calling her jobless, and threats to attack her with “pepper spray and sticks”. “One time, residents threatened to harm a dog, so I put him in an animal shelter,” says the former lawyer. Her husband supports her initiative — it costs Rs 14,000 per month.

Metrolife spoke to feeders outside the Trust. Jasminder Bakshi, who stays in Alka’s apartment, shares: “Once, a stray dog I feed gave birth to seven pups and I was blamed for multiplying dogs. I feed 17 dogs, and my friend and I have got 8 dogs vaccinated.” However, Karin Chawla from Vittal Mallya Road hasn’t faced such hostility.

Conflicts can be resolved mutually, says Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation. He says, “One person’s compassion is another person’s fear. We share examples of how other apartments resolved the conflict (when concerns come up).”

Response

Dr Ravi Kumar, joint director, animal husbandry, BBMP, told Metrolife he has called the Trust founder for a meeting on Friday. “In 2022-23, no budget was allocated to create awareness about feeder rights. It was done as part of the ABC programme. But for 2023-24, the budget is there,” he said.

He added the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board is yet to appoint eight anti-cruelty officers to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals. They are tasked to assist volunteers in filing cases and following up.

Law

Animal rights lawyer Alwyn Sebastian says various guidelines “regulate” how to feed the strays — from the timing and location to hygiene practices to follow and cleanliness of public spaces. In terms of protection accorded to feeders, “AWBI now issues feeder cards”, and “sections of the Indian Penal Code can be applied” in cases of violence or intimidation.