Two-day dance festival from May 1

Dr Maya Rao Memorial Kathak and Choreography Festival, covering multiple dance forms from kuchipudi and bharatanatyam to kathak, will be held on May 1 and 2. The event is curated to celebrate International Dance day, which falls on April 29. The two-day festival opens with a performance by Kavya Chandrashekhar, the founding director of Nartitam Bharatanatyam School. Also in the line-up are recitals by names like Dr Sasilekha Nair (bharatanatyam), Kavyashree Nagaraj (kathak), Neha Srinivas (kuchipudi) and Karishma Ahuja (Odissi). A dance drama based on the ‘Ramayana’ and an award ceremony are the highlights of the second day.

May 1 and 2, 5 pm onwards, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Sampangi Rama Nagar. For details, contact 98456 98089.