Two-day dance festival from May 1

Two-day dance festival from May 1

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Apr 28 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 01:10 ist
Kavya Chandrashekar

Dr Maya Rao Memorial Kathak and Choreography Festival, covering multiple dance forms from kuchipudi and bharatanatyam to kathak, will be held on May 1 and 2. The event is curated to celebrate International Dance day, which falls on April 29. The two-day festival opens with a performance by Kavya Chandrashekhar, the founding director of Nartitam Bharatanatyam School. Also in the line-up are recitals by names like Dr Sasilekha Nair (bharatanatyam), Kavyashree Nagaraj (kathak), Neha Srinivas (kuchipudi) and Karishma Ahuja (Odissi). A dance drama based on the ‘Ramayana’ and an award ceremony are the highlights of the second day.

May 1 and 2, 5 pm onwards, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Sampangi Rama Nagar. For details, contact 98456 98089.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Baharatanatyam
Kuchipudi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 