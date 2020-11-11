Two museums reopen after seven months

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Vasanth Nagar and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum on Kasturba Road reopened on Tuesday. When its physical gallery was closed, the NGMA held multiple online events.

“We have had drawing competitions for kids and photography competitions for adults... the museum has remained active,” says curator Subarna Patro.

As the museum reopens, the entry ticket rates remain the same at Rs 20 for Indians and Rs 500 for foreign nationals. Students under 18 with a school ID card can enter for free. Kumar, library officer at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum says staff worked from home through the lockdown, organising online seminars and workshops.

“We’re now back and hope to see people back in the museum,” he says. Other museums in the city, such as the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum in Marathahalli, remain closed.