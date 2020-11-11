Two museums reopen after seven months

Two museums reopen after seven months

After a long break during which everything went online, they threw open their doors to visitors this week

Theres Sudeep
Theres Sudeep, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 16:39 ist
National Gallery of Modern Art in Vasanth Nagar opened its doors on Tuesday after being closed since the first lockdown.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Vasanth Nagar and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum on Kasturba Road reopened on Tuesday. When its physical gallery was closed, the NGMA held multiple online events.

“We have had drawing competitions for kids and photography competitions for adults... the museum has remained active,” says curator Subarna Patro.

As the museum reopens, the entry ticket rates remain the same at Rs 20 for Indians and Rs 500 for foreign nationals. Students under 18 with a school ID card can enter for free. Kumar, library officer at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum says staff worked from home through the lockdown, organising online seminars and workshops.

“We’re now back and hope to see people back in the museum,” he says. Other museums in the city, such as the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum in Marathahalli, remain closed.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Museums
NGMA

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 