Udupa music fete kicks off on June 2

srilakshmi
srilakshmi, DHNS,
  • May 31 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 00:07 ist
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Udupa Foundation is organising their fourth edition of the Udupa Music Festival at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, starting tomorrow.

The foundation is a venture by artistes from Bengaluru and aims to bring together art and artistes from across the world.

The biannual three-day festival is a fundraising concert to support all the activities of the foundation. “We have been performing every month since 2015 at various places such as old age homes, government schools, rehabilitation centres, and cancer centres for free, as they do not get to experience it otherwise due to various reasons,” says Ghatam Giridhar Udupa, founder.

This year’s musician lineup includes Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Kumar Bose, Bombay Jayashri, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Drums Sivamani, among others.The tickets are available online and start at Rs 300. 

Udupa Foundation presents ‘Udupa Music Festival-2022’ from June 2 to 4, 7 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.

