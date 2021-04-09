Ugadi sales muted this year

With a night curfew coming into force and a second Covid-19 wave in the air, the sentiment in the textile market is muted.

Mayank Rohatgi, secretary of the Bengaluru Commercial Association, says dug-up roads and footpaths are adding to the woes of traders in the Commercial Street area.

“It is not possible for stores to hold huge sales, like they used to before. We have rents to pay and our streets have been a mess for six months,” he says.

Silk saris sell the most in the Ugadi season, but outlets like Mysore Silk Udyog, Nalli Silks and Sai-Bin Silks are not announcing anything special this year.

“The footfalls this month have been so pathetic that it feels pointless to have any offers right now,” says Habib ur Rehman, partner at Sai-Bin Silks, Majestic.

Gnana Murthy, owner of Sri Gajanana Silks in Ganganagar, organises a lavish Ugadi Silk Expo every year. This year, he plans to keep it low-key.

“We are just having a small sale at our store this year, and no lavish festivities,” he says.

Some businesses like Liberty Silks, Deepam and Koski are continuing their annual tradition and offering 30-50 per cent off on all ethnic wear. Despite the low sales, we still wanted to spread festive joy among our customers,” says Sunil, owner of Liberty Silks, Commercial Street.

Khadi stores are also offering discounts. Khadi Nation and Khadi Bhandar, both in Gandhinagar, are giving 40 per cent off on all items till Ugadi.

“These past months have been extremely tough for all business owners, especially for cloth and textile merchants. With about 25 shops shutting down on Brigade Road, no one is in the mood to celebrate. We’re just waiting on better times,” says Suhail Yusuff, secretary of the Brigade Shop and Establishments Association.