Vaccination in full swingat many private hospitals

Private hospitals in Bengaluru have been going full speed with Covid vaccinations since Monday.

Many private hospitals are allowing walk-ins for those people above 45 coming in for their second dose.

“Those between 18 and 44 will have to register on the Co-Win app and come by appointment,” Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, told Metrolife. The hospital is getting a supply of Covishield and Covaxin and has now placed orders for the Russian vaccine Sputnik. “While Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,250 a dose, Covishield is Rs 850. Sputnik has not yet arrived, but it will be in the range of Rs 1,000, including the service charge,” he says.

Deepak Venugopal, regional COO, Manipal Hospitals, says the supply chain is only now falling into place. “We are in touch with the manufacturers to meet the increasing demand,” he says. The vaccination at Manipal Hospitals is being done inside the premises, in an open space, to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed.

Covishield is priced at Rs 1,000 a dose at Kanva Diagnostic Service, Rajajinagar and Nagarbhavi.

Dr H M Venkatappa, managing director, says the centre has been vaccinating at least 750 people every day since Saturday. “We have procured sufficient doses of Covishield directly from Serum Institute,” he told Metrolife.

Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar is also in the process of giving vaccines. Dr R Ravindra, medical director, says, “We had asked for 10,000 doses of Covaxin but have got only 2,500 doses. Such is the shortage. We are prioritising those who are above 45 and due for their second dose."

Dr H M Prasanna, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) and owner of Pristine Hospital in Rajajinagar, says small and medium hospitals need help negotiating with vaccine manufacturers. “We propose to buy vaccines in bulk and distribute them among the hospitals. We are in talks with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech,” he says.

Wait, young people!

Techie Adarsh Singhara, 30, says he has been trying for two weeks on the

Co-Win app, and has still not got a slot.

Wilson Johnson, academic, accompanied his father to a private hospital in Rajajinagar. “It took less than an hour for him to get his second dose,” he says.

‘Covishield available at BBMP centres’

Dr B K Vijendra, chief health officer, BBMP, says Covishield supply has been uninterrupted at the BBMP primary health centres for a week. “We are prioritising vaccination for certain categories as decided by the government—auto and cab drivers, people with disabilities, Bescom and BWSSB workers, and those working at petrol pumps and supplying medical equipment,” he says.