Vietnam catching on as tourist attraction 

Tourists from Bengaluru are showing a growing interest in the Southeast Asian country Vietnam.

People who have made multiple trips to the more popular travel destinations — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia— are now looking at Vietnam.

“To many, Vietnam is still unexplored territory. It is also an easy travel experience for Indians, with its visa on arrival option,” says Karthik Marathe, who runs Nesara Tours in Nagarabhavi.

“In the past six months, I have been getting 60-70 bookings to Vietnam every month. Before that, there used to be only one to two bookings a month from Bengaluru,” he says. Groups of four to eight are making the trip.

In July 2022, low-cost carrier VietJet Air announced direct flights from Bengaluru to Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City. The idea never took off, and the airline cancelled its plans.

However, the announcement piqued the interest of Bengalureans, believes Rajiv Mehrotra, executive director, Holiday Concierge. “It brought Vietnam into the limelight. Since then, there has been a flux of tourists heading there,” he says.

Bengalureans have to fly either to Delhi or Mumbai to catch a direct flight to Vietnam.

On a weekly average, Rajiv receives 10 to 12 enquiries for Vietnam destinations. “November to April is the best time to visit Vietnam. After April, it gets very hot,” he says.

The country offers everything from beaches and mountains to city life, say tour operators.

Budget-friendly

Compared to other Southeast Asian countries, a trip to Vietnam is at least 10-15% cheaper, industry experts tell Metrolife.

“For the same amount you would spend in Indonesia or Thailand, you get better services in Vietnam. Hence it is quite popular among 25- to 35-year-olds,” says Karthik.

“An eight-days-nine-nights Vietnam tour comes to about Rs 1.10 lakh, including flight tickets, while a five-days-six-nights Thailand trip comes to about Rs 1.35 lakh,” he elaborates.

Soubhagya H, manager, Cruise and Travel, says the location is also popular among older tourists.

“Not only is it less expensive, but it is also known for its temples and historical sites. In the past four months, we have had lots of people between 40 and 55 going to Vietnam, they are especially interested in visiting the temples,” she says.

Travellers’ POV

In November, Vishnu K Nair, wealth manager, went on a 23-day trip to Vietnam. “My wife and I like to travel. We were looking for a place that is less exposed. Vietnam is full of culture and less crowded landscapes,” he tells Metrolife. Arya D and her brother Vishwa are going to Vietnam this summer. “While we are spending the same as we would in any other South Asian country, we get to do more with the same amount in Vietnam. We’re exploring more cities, and getting to try more activities,” she elaborates. On Instagram, she says, it looks like a “cleaner, tourist-free version of Goa.”

Travel influencers and bloggers from across India are promoting Vietnam as a budget-friendly destination for youngsters.

Most popular destinations