Virtual art show on till July 18

An online exhibition, featuring the works of 12 contemporary artists, is on till July 18.

The show, with 23 works, is curated by Nalini Malaviya and presented by Kankali Trust. The title of the exhibition, 'Enchanted Breath', comes from what Nalini saw at the peak of the pandemic during the second

wave. “How precious breath is, and how oxygen became a commodity… these were all at the back of my mind,” she says. Paul Kalaniti’s book ‘When Breath Becomes Air’ was another inspiration.

The exhibition features paintings, drawings and mixed media works by Shanthamani Muddaiah, Lokesh BH, Mukesh Sharma, Ravikumar Kashi, Shivani Aggarwal, Minal Damani, Ina Kaur, Shraddha Rathi, Venugopal VG, Roshan Chhabria, Suresh K, and Rudragaud Indi. “There is something for everyone in the exhibition. Nostalgia, equilibrium, hope, and the circle of life are some of the themes explored,” Nalini says.

Half of all proceeds from the show will be donated to Geo India Foundation, for the education and healthcare of tribal children, she says.

Exhibition: www.kankali.org/art-exhibition-one