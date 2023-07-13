Vivekananda can counter Hindu right wing, says book

Vivekananda can counter Hindu right wing, says book

Esha Lankesh
Esha Lankesh, DHNS ,
  • Jul 13 2023, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 01:52 ist
A discussion on the book was held in Bengaluru recently.

A book launched in Bengaluru recently seeks to present Swami Vivekananda as a liberal, critical thinker and not just a religious leader.

Govind Krishnan V, a Keralite working in Bengaluru, took four years to write ‘Vivekananda: The Philosopher of Freedom’. His objective, he says, was to oppose religious fundamentalism by “reclaiming figures such as Vivekananda”.

Several authors have written about Vivekananda, but this book focuses on his views on secularism and religion, reason and democracy, and human rights and freedom of expression.

In a phone interview, Govind said, “In the past two decades, Vivekananda has been made to look as somebody who was sympathetic to caste and patriarchy, and his views on gender have also been modified by authors.”

Govind believes Vivekananda’s views on caste diverged from Ambedkar’s, and clubbing him with Tagore and Gandhi did no justice to his views either.

His Hinduism was at variance with the Hindutva propounded by the Sangh parivar, the book argues.

‘Vivekananda: The Philosopher of Freedom, published by Aleph, available for Rs 1,200

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New book
Vivekananda
Hindutva

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 