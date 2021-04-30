Volunteers step in to run errands

Many Bengalureans are doing their bit to help those affected by the second wave of the pandemic. Here is a quick guide to some active groups and individuals.

Relief Riders

Volunteers: 121

Call: 95919 75791/ 98453 03515

‘Relief Riders’ was started during the first wave by bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran. “Our aim is to help the elderly and the immobile with essentials and medicines,” says Pramod Jayaprakash, volunteer-coordinator.

Requests are handled by cyclist-volunteers living closest to the caller’s neighbourhood. “We have done deliveries in long stretches. Once, medicines from Kidwai Institute had to reach Electronics City. We formed a chain,” he explains. The group has a tie-up with a lifeline for the elderly.

Sathya says volunteers have increased from 65 last year to 121 now.

“We are sticking to delivering items between 6 am and 10 am this time,” he says.

Buddy Volunteers

Volunteers: 100

Contact: Email BSCBuddyVolunteer@gmail.com

Buddy Volunteers, started in June 2020, connects with Covid-positive patients in home isolation. It works through an app and helps patients referred by the BBMP. It operates in the east and south zones of Bengaluru.

Sharon S Rajkumar, emotional caregiver and a mindfulness coach with Happiest Minds Technologies, has made at least 5,300 calls since last June. She is a member of the Buddy Volunteers group.

“We help with information about hospitals and ICU beds. In some cases, we involve NGOs and volunteers who deliver rations and medical kits, and lend equipment like oximeters,” she says.

“I make an average of 50 calls on a weekday and 100 during weekends,” she adds.

Hope (by The Union)

Volunteers: 180

Call: 080 47186868

Razi Abbas and M Laxmi A Somiah started a youth group and helpline last year. “We started to help folks in Indiranagar. Now, with the second wave, we have brought back the helpline, which helps with information about plasma donors,” says Laxmi.

The helpline works with TTK Blood Bank, which caters to patients across the city. Laxmi is also a core volunteer with ‘The Union’ that helps with information on beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and plasma donors. “We are trying to connect patients in home isolation with the right resources,” she says.

Kannada Dubash

Contact: DM @SindhuRao_ on

Twitter

Finding it hard to communicate in official situations? Sindhu Rao, an IT professional, is offering to communicate with BBMP and health officials in Kannada.

“My manager who tested Covid-positive struggled as he didn’t know the language, and I helped him. I started wondering how many others must be losing out on time because they don’t know the language,” she says.

Tabrez Abbas

Contact: DM @tabrezdont on Twitter

A post by student Tabrez Abbas, offering help, went viral on Twitter last week. “A friend and I offered to help those who couldn’t step out. We are ready to drop off essentials between 6 am to 10 am,” he says.

An R T Nagar resident, Tabrez delivers in the northern parts of Bengaluru. He has now realised the need for information about ICU beds and oxygen cylinders. “I’m a volunteer with 365 Smiles, which was able to raise around Rs 1.25 lakh to supply oxygen to those who couldn’t afford it,” he says.