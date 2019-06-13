Want to donate blood? Here’s all that you need to know

It is an essential component of life itself but millions of people around the world rely on donated blood to live a healthy life. Though social media and rising awareness has somewhat mitigated the usual shortage of blood in Indian blood banks and hospitals, there are still many myths and fears that need to be dispelled, say doctors.

I am not physically fit to donate blood...

Anyone in the age group of 18-65 years with a minimum weight of 45 kg is eligible for blood donation.

I smoke and drink...

Such a person can also donate blood provided they stop smoking for about 12-24 hours before donating blood. In the case of alcohol consumption, one should maintain a gap of 48 hours before donating blood.

Won‘t it take much time?

Actual donation time will be less than ten minutes.

I don‘t trust the equipment used?

Many people are also reluctant to go for blood donation due to the fear of unused and unsterilised equipment being used on them, but health professionals ensure that they open a fresh syringe and other blood donation kit right in front of the donor.

Who can’t donate blood?

Blood donors have to be healthy and shouldn’t be under long term medications. People who have Type 1 diabetes, coronary heart disease, Hepatitis B, AIDS, fever or active infections are not eligible for the blood donation. People who have got a piercing or a tattoo done in the last six months are also not eligible to donate blood.

- Dr Kumaraswamy E, Consultant and HOD emergency medicine, Fortis Hospital

What’s the process like?

“Hospitals screen the donors to know their height, weight, blood pressure, haemoglobin levels and a thorough medical assessment of these will be done. Post collecting the blood it will be subjected to a virus screening test for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Malaria etc,” says Dr Nagaraj Lakshmeshwar, chief of department of transfusion medicine, BR Life SSNMC Super Speciality Hospital.

Rely on databases, NGOs in case of emergency

If a hospital has an emergency and the blood bank doesn‘t have the concerned group, the patient‘s relatives usually have to run around to arrange the blood on short notice. WhatsApp and other social media platforms play a major role in facilitating this; Facebook recently launched a feature (on pilot basis) in India where it is possible to alert registered blood donors about emergencies.

“Traditional methods include contacting NGOs to arrange for the concerned group or motivating volunteers to donate. If there is a database, pooled donors can also be contacted immediately,” says Dr Kumaraswamy E, Fortis Hospital. He adds that O Negative blood group can be safely given in emergency situations as this is the universal donor.

Bengalureans have the will, but there is lack of awareness

Many companies and groups in the city are actively working to bridge the gap between demand and supply.”

“I feel a lack of awareness is the main reason behind people not coming forward to donate blood, subsequently leading to its shortage. We have to encourage voluntary blood

donation through camps, campaigns, programmes, lectures, pamphlets and brochures to educate people about the process and its benefits,” says Dr Rani Premkumar, head,

transfusion medicine, Sakra World Hospital.

Asserting that blood donation is not harmful to the donor at all (“red blood cells regenerate in 120 days”), she adds that the donated blood is separated into three components, each of which can save a patient’s life.

Head here to do your bit

- B R Life SSNMC Hospital is organizing a blood donation camp on June 14 at the hospital premises. It is open for public and in-house SSNMC staff.

- A blood stem cell donor registration drive will happen on June 15, 12 pm to 8 pm at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram West.

Research says donating blood is good for the body

Regular blood donation actually helps in improving the quality of life of the donor. One has to go through a mini check-up while donating blood and this can alert you to any health risks that might have gone undetected till then. Donating blood increase cardiovascular health, lowers risk of cancer, enhances the production of new blood cells, maintains healthy liver and lowers mean total cholesterol which reduces risk of heart attacks and heart disease. Donating blood and its subsequent replenishment also burns calories so this aids in weight loss too.