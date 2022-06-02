Want to learn simple Kannada phrases, slang words?

Social media page ‘Slangaluru’, run by freelance journalist Ikyatha Yerasala, has recently started a podcast.

The podcast will feature words in Kannada and Kanglish (mix of Kannada and English) in it. Each episode will be five to seven minutes long.

The podcast will have 10 episodes. “In the first episode, the first segment covered sentences like ‘Hegidira’ and ‘Ninna hesaru enu?’. In the second segment, I mentioned meanings of ‘Sakkat’, ‘Bombaat’ and ‘Maga’,” she explains.

Ikyatha hopes to make the upcoming episodes “more lively and jovial”. “In our upcoming episode, we will feature my favourite Bengaluru slang, ‘Yappa’. It is such a versatile word,” she says.

A lot of Ikyatha’s followers were quizzing her about when she would start such a platform. “I hadn’t given it much thought because it requires a lot of effort. A few months ago Sochcast approached me,” she says.

What triggered the idea? “I thought teaching Kannada to non-Bengalureans and people who don’t know the language, in a light and jovial manner, would be a great opportunity to reach out to more people,” she says.

Upcoming episodes

Words like ‘one-and-a-half’ (referring to auto charges) and ‘dead-end left, dead-end right’ (referring to directions given), will be featured here, she says.

“Words like ‘Cycle gap’ and more modern words like ‘Shoki Shiva’ will also be explored. Also, fun facts about the history of Bengaluru like iconic areas, will also be incorporated in upcoming episodes,” details Ikyatha.

The podcast is available on Sochcast website as well as other streaming platforms.