Weather just right to start kitchen garden, say experts

Bengaluru now presents the perfect weather to give home gardening a try, say experts and enthusiasts.

With the summer retreating and the monsoon approaching, pottering about on your balcony just became more enjoyable, they say.

“Starting a kitchen garden is a great idea all year round. But right now, people are at home and Bengaluru has the perfect weather,” says M Seetharam, owner of M Devappa and Son Nursery, Lalbagh.

Noor Fathima, avid home gardener and member of Organic Terrace Gardening Group, agrees. “Growing your own vegetables not only ensures fresh food, but also helps you stay calm and occupied through these tough times. It is the one thing that has helped me stay sane through the pandemic,” she says.

With over 37,000 members, the Bengaluru-based group is among many promoting food farming in an urban environment.

Since the pandemic broke out, Noor has made an effort to include more vegetables in her garden, “Now I grow fewer herbs and ornamental plants,” she says. She has also become aware of how to use the entire vegetable and the plant.

Starting a home garden can be as hard or simple as you make it, says Ranjana Krishnappa, owner of Krishnendra Nursery, Lalbagh. “Initially it might require some care and attention, but once you get the hang of it, it’s not a lot of work at all. It’s more like a one-time investment that keeps on giving,” she says.

In this season, it is best to grow vegetables such as tomato, bottle gourd and brinjal, and greens such as methi and amaranth, says Seetharam.

Ranjana advises first-timers to start off with herbs. “To test the waters, try mint, coriander or parsley that grow in 15-30 days. Once you have those sorted, you can try growing vegetables like tomato and brinjal,” she says.

Wallet factor

Starting a kitchen garden is not expensive. Seeds cost Rs 40 to Rs 60 a sachet, and saplings are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 200.

“While starting a kitchen garden, you can just sow seeds from the vegetables and herbs you have at home, and voila! You have a plant in no time,” says Ranjana.

Nursery owners suggest recycling and using household items to set up a kitchen or terrace garden. “You don’t need fancy pots and equipment. You can start with a simple wooden pot or even a used bottle,” says Seetharam.

Noor recommends a small investment in garden equipment, as she believes it gives back generously. “Once you have a kitchen garden, you become way more aware of what you’re putting into your body. You pick up a long list of healthy habits along the way,” she explains.

Quick hacks

- If ginger is sprouting, cut the portion with the nodes, air dry it to reduce moisture, and then plant it.

- Seeds from coriander and dry red chillies, and stems from mint, can be used to start a kitchen garden.

- Sprinkle a handful of fenugreek, ragi, or horse gram into a pot. The microgreens sprout in two days, and you can add them to your salads.

Compost at home

Check out gardening websites for useful tips and tricks on how to make compost from kitchen waste.