What citizens can do to improve air quality

Air quality is a big concern in Bengaluru. What can citizens do to improve it? Who is working towards cleaner air, and can everyone join their campaigns?

Public transport

Citizens for Bengaluru is demanding better public transport. Their #ChukuBukuBeku and #ModaluTrainBeku campaigns push for a good suburban rail system. Tara Krishnaswamy, a co-founding member of CfB, says, “We are pushing more now.” Twenty-five of 28 Karnataka MPs are from the BJP.

#BusBhagyaBeku is a campaign to demand ‘Half the fare, double the fleet’.

To support the cause, follow Citizens for Bengaluru’s on Facebook. They post updates and you can attend their meetings.

‘Essential to monitor air quality’

Healthy Air Coalition Bengaluru was launched in April and is in the process of installing 40 air quality monitoring devices, of which 18 are already in place at locations such as Brigade Road, Mathikere, Doddanekkundi, and Indiranagar.

Aishwarya Sudish, programme lead, Health And Environment Alliance, says, “The devices measure particulate matter, carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds in real time. Many resident welfare organisations like Whitefield Rising, Doddanekkundi Rising, Electronics City Rising have got the device installed.”

Join the campaign at www.healthyaircoalition.org, or email aishwarya@env-health.org

‘Local governance is important’

Environment Support Group keeps alive ‘the idea of local governance as fundamental to environmental remediation,’ says Leo Saldanha, full-time coordinator.

In his words: “Most environmental problems are a failure of governance. We have been working on getting ward committees functioning to address such problems.”

He believes the proposed elevated corridor is one of the biggest air pollution concerns at the moment.

“Step up and stop the elevated corridor as it is now designed, as it will wreck the possibility of clear air forever. It will only incentivise more private vehicles on the road, leading to more air and noise pollution,” he says.

To join the campaign, call 080 26713559-61.

Tree-mapping for accountability

Vijay Nishanth, tree doctor, has launched an app through Project Vruksha Foundation to map trees. He believes this can be used to make officials accountable. The city has many drawbacks: three decades without a tree census, no sapling preservation programmes, and no legal action against chopping and killing trees with acid, he says.

A census at Pattabhiramanagar in Jayanagar showed it had 3,700 trees. “The application can help identify how many saplings and trees exist, the condition of trees, and its species. You can check details to take action for the canopy,” he says.

Citizens interested in joining the tree mapping and census can email vijay@vruksha.com.