‘What’s new?’: B’lureans on new Twitter rival Threads

Mark Zuckerberg’s new app Threads may have clocked 100 million sign-ups in five days but it has failed to impress many in Bengaluru. It is barely unique, they say.

These users signed up to check out the new microblogging app by Meta, to see how different it is from Elon Musk-owned Twitter, to clinch the shortest profile IDs, and, yes, out of FOMO.

Built by Meta’s Instagram team and linked to Instagram, Threads is primarily a text-based interface. You can post updates of up to 500 characters or join public conversations. But a week after it launched, some are asking ‘What’s new? What gap is it trying to fill?’

Darshan Sachidananda, 33, likens Threads to “Twitter that is currently free of hashtags and mob mentality”. The banking professional isn’t sure how long it will remain “clean” because even Facebook started out as a network for fun and friendship before it became a forum for business and political gains. In the absence of “a clear use case”, he was posting random thoughts in the first few days but has gone silent now.

He views Threads as a business move instead — Meta now has one more platform to host ads on, and it is leveraging its existing Instagram network to garner users for Threads.

Though radio jockey Srividya is a “little bored” of Threads already, she feels it has some strengths: “I have read movie and TV show reviews. There are no ads, no reels, no ranting. It’s easier to find like-minded people than on Instagram (where one needs to build followers)”.

Kavya Saxena, who has just finished her schooling, is missing the joy of discovering people on a new platform — Threads users can reach and follow their Instagram network; they don’t have to start from scratch.

What everybody is happy about is the seamless onboarding. You don’t need a separate app; Threads is linked to your Instagram account and you get to keep your profile name and bio. But Priyanka Prasad feels trapped. The software engineer and biker says, “I am hearing that if we delete our Threads account, we will lose access to Instagram. The Meta team should have put out a disclaimer.”

Metrolife found it to be true, however, Thread’s Help Centre has appended a note: ‘We’re looking into a way to delete your Threads profile separately’.

On why Priyanka wants to quit already, she says Threads seems like just another platform “for people to copy-paste their content on”.

Travel influencer Nivedith G is also struggling to grasp its USP. “It is similar to Twitter, Reddit and Quora. I have 8,000 followers but I haven’t seen great user engagement yet. I will wait for a month and see what it offers for influencers to grow. Otherwise, there is no point to keep making content here,” he says.

However, Sreepathy Palliath, a marketing professional for an F&B brand, is enjoying his time on Threads. He was “late” to Twitter but he has seen the perks of being an early adopter of Threads. “I posted a photo of a free bar of soap I got and wrote ‘I live for freebies’. It got me 112 likes! I post random thoughts such as these. Threads is like a (real-time) journal,” says the 30-year-old.

Threads has been criticised for its boring look, ‘copycat’ features and lacklustre logo, which has reminded people of everything from a jalebi to a Tamil letter. But Sreepathy doesn’t mind because: “every app is a copy of something, which spares the effort to learn how to use a new app”, and the black and white interface is classic.