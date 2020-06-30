WhatsApp groups work for strays 

A network of WhatsApp groups is working to provide food and care for street dogs.

Called Community Guardians, its objective is to strengthen community guardianship of dogs, and create standard procedures for rescue and feeding.

The group works with resident welfare associations, BBMP, and the police. Since its launch during the lockdown, it has connected with similar groups across the city.

Ulsoor Canine Squad, part of the network, has neutered and vaccinated dogs in the area.

It has raised funds for treatment and written to the police for reflectors and speed breakers on Aga Abbas Ali Road.

This group is setting up water bowls for animals.

Animal lovers are welcome to join the WhatsApp group via links available on the Cubbon Park Canine Facebook group.

Community Guardians networks with other groups such as Cubbon Park Canines, Knights of Cubbon Bark, Cunningham Canine Squad and JP Nagar Mini Commune. Bellandur, Malleswaram, Whitefield, Hebbal, and Indiranagar are among the neighbourhoods with canine-care squads.