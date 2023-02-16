Women’s club to discuss wedding essentials

Indian weddings is the theme of Bhumika Club’s upcoming meetup on February 25.

Presented by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, the club is meant for women to meet like-minded people and gain insights about finance, health, personal care and other fields.

Event organsier Geetha Naidu will conduct a session on wedding planning. Fashion designer Shiny Alexander will give tips on wedding styling. Bridal make-up artist Sushma Nanaiah will talk about party makeup. Stile Strada will hold a fashion show on the wedding theme, featuring Kannada actress Bhavani Prakash.

Actress Bhoomi Shetty will inaugurate the event. Hi-tea, networking, prizes and gift hampers are in store.

* On February 25, 2.30 pm, at St Joseph Institute of Management, Ashok Nagar.

To register and know more, log on to bit.ly/ BhumikaClubWedding