Women’s club to discuss wedding essentials

Women’s club to discuss wedding essentials

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Feb 16 2023, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 00:08 ist

Indian weddings is the theme of Bhumika Club’s upcoming meetup on February 25.

Presented by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, the club is meant for women to meet like-minded people and gain insights about finance, health, personal care and other fields.

Event organsier Geetha Naidu will conduct a session on wedding planning. Fashion designer Shiny Alexander will give tips on wedding styling. Bridal make-up artist Sushma Nanaiah will talk about party makeup. Stile Strada will hold a fashion show on the wedding theme, featuring Kannada actress Bhavani Prakash.

Actress Bhoomi Shetty will inaugurate the event. Hi-tea, networking, prizes and gift hampers are in store.

* On February 25, 2.30 pm, at St Joseph Institute of Management, Ashok Nagar.

To register and know more, log on to bit.ly/ BhumikaClubWedding

bhumika club
Women's club
Bengaluru
wedding

