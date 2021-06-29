Women's service organisation carries out many aid projects

The Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore, headed by Prema Aiyer, carried out 125 diverse projects in 2020-2021. The activities impacted about 73,000 lives, she says.

The club helped women, children and senior citizens, and promoted health and hygiene, education and vocational training.

Members organised vaccination camps and digital education workshops for women, and presented educational gadgets to 10th standard students. They provided special care for differently abled children, set up a healing garden at Nimhans, and provided water conservation units for government schools.

The club aims to create hope in these trying times by exploring solutions to make the world safer, says Prema.