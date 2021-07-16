Work from home a mixed bag, say professionals

A year and more into the pandemic, some professionals say working from home has increased their workload, while others say it has allowed them time to hone their skills.

“Never did I imagine that work from home could prolong for so many months,” says Yashaswini G, who works at a multinational company in Bengaluru.

She finds it difficult to focus because of distractions at home. “But I have explored and learnt new tools such as Qlikview and SQL to enhance my work-related skills,” she adds.

Flexibility

Vinayak S, who works at a software company, says, “Flexibility in work has benefited me. I don’t have to wake up early to catch an office cab. I can start and end work at my convenience.”

Bhoomika, who works at a private firm, says, “I sit for long hours in front of the screen. There is immense stress, and with no social interaction among our colleagues, I feel lonely and mentally drained.”

Yashaswini agrees. “At the office, I took some breaks and walked around the company with my colleagues. But working at home has taken a toll on my physical and mental health.”

The biggest challenge is the lack of social interaction, according to some techies.

“We aren’t aware of what other teams are working on, and this could negatively impact efficiency,” says Vinayak.

Work-life balance

“The time saved on travelling has allowed me to spend quality time with family and learning a new art. We should learn to balance our life,” says Yashaswini.

Meghana R, who works at an IT company, echoes Yashaswini’s thoughts: “I have been getting ample time to manage both my art and office work.”

Managers say...

Srinath Gururajarao, vice president of software company Nexval Group, says, “Many sectors are not well-suited for the remote work environment, and some managers might be finding their roles more complicated than before.”

If managers don’t trust the employees enough, it could lead to micromanagement and a drop in employee motivation, he observes.

Possible future

About a hybrid work culture, Vinayak says, “I feel working at home for three days and at the office for two days in a week could be the ideal combination.”

Bhoomika and Yashaswini are eager to work in an office environment — they believe it results in greater efficiency.

Srinath believes that the work culture of the future would involve humans without borders, and on screens.