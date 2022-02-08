‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

The Indian Music Experience Museum in J P Nagar is offering an opportunity for Bengalureans to work from its premises.

Last week, the museum launched its ‘Work from Museum’ initiative, allowing visitors to use parts of the museum space to set up temporary workstations.

A day pass costs Rs 250, and gets you entry into the museum, free parking and high-speed Internet from 10 am to 6 pm. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Museums need to expand their scope and become a space for the community, says Manasi Prasad, museum director.

“Of course, museums are a space for people to visit and learn about art and music, but they shouldn’t just remain places of leisure. We wanted to make museum spaces a part of life for everyone, from youngsters who want to study to professionals looking for a place to work,” she tells Metrolife.

With the day pass, you can work from the open-air cafe and learning centre at the museum. “We understand that many people come to enjoy the exhibitions and events, so we wanted to strike a balance for both casual museum-goers and working professionals,” she says.

The government has relaxed Covid restrictions, but many companies continue to allow ‘work from home’.

“Working from home can get boring after a point and can also be very draining for many. A change once in a while can help boost one’s creativity,” she explains.

Fifteen to 20 Bengalureans have already used the museum for work. “We expect these numbers to increase over the next few weeks. It is a new concept that people are looking forward to exploring. You get to work, and also explore the museum,” she

adds.

Visitors picking up

The museum opened in 2019, but the pandemic forced it to shut down for many months.

“Despite the dip in 2020 and 2021, the numbers are picking up now. We’re currently getting around 500 visitors a week, and we expect more in the next couple of months,” says Manasi. The museum is currently hosting virtual and offline events and exhibitions.

She believes it is time for museums to evolve. “This is the only way for art institutions to survive. We have to think creatively and out of the box,” she adds.

She hopes more museums and art institutions are inspired by the new initiative. “We have to find ways to leverage our spaces to bring in the audiences,” she says.