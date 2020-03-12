Working couples in a fix with children staying home

After the government declared indefinite holidays for primary schools, working parents are struggling to find ways to care for their children during the day.

Some Workplaces have been helpful, and are allowing employees to bring their children to office. Couples with flexible hours are staggering their hours so they can take turns being at home.

“I work half a day from office and the other half from home,” says Shikha, mother of a 10-year-old daughter.

In office, the child revises her lessons while Shikha is busy at work. Towards the evening, the child plays, does art and craft, and watches television.

“We are stuck at home and unable to work,” says Sudeep, IT professional. Working from home is not new, but he is distracted by the many things he has to do to keep his five-year-old daughter engaged.

Nuclear families

Homes with grandparents are faring better, while nuclear families find the going tough.

“All the children in the apartment now have holidays and they play together. My son tends to be bored sitting at home but thanks to his grandparents who are here, it feels like an extra month of summer vacations,” says Arpitha, working professional and mother of a six-year-old boy.

Working in shifts

Shilpa, associate program manager and mother of a four-year-old girl, and her husband have come up with an arrangement to manage the situation. While her husband works the first half of the day and returns home by lunchtime, Shilpa begins her work in the second half.

“After the first case of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, my daughter’s day-care is completely shut. So my husband and I have planned our schedules accordingly. Both our workplaces have been co-operative enough; I guess even they understand the plight,” she says.

Most families are not going to crowded places like malls and cinemas.

“We have got into the habit of washing and sanitising our hands regularly and have increased our intake of water and fruits,” says Shikha.