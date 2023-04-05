Yakshagana teaching group completes 10 years in B’luru

A Bengaluru dance group that has been conducting Yakshagana classes for 10 years, is hosting them at four different locations this year.

Called Dheem Gina Kalakendra, the group has been organising dance classes in the city since 2013. “We’ve been conducting classes on and off. But, this time we’ve expanded our programme as we’ve noticed an increased interest in the art form,” says Sudhakara Jain Hosabettu Gutthu, founder of the group. This year, they will be organising classes in RT Nagar, Jalahalli, Uttarahalli, and JP Nagar. They also have a centre in Mandya.

Hailing from Moodbidri, Sudhakara has curated a 17-month-long Yakshagana course. “Yakshagana is a coastal artform and is still pretty new to Bengaluru. As people here aren’t exposed to it since childhood, and often don’t get to watch elaborate Yakshagana performances, the learning process is a little slow, as we have to start from the basics. The busy lifestyle of the city also adds to it,” he elaborates.

In a year and a half, two-hour sessions will be conducted twice a week at all four locations. Two Udupi-based Yakshagana performers, Sujith Kulal Kabbinale and Ashwath Shettygar Kabbinale, will conduct the weekly classes. “They are disciples of Bannanje Sanjiva Suvarna, a Yakshagana veteran, who will join us during the course to conduct examinations and some advanced classes,” adds Sudhakara. Apart from the two weekly classes, students can visit the main branch in RT Nagar for additional practice, throughout the course.

Each student will start with the basics, after which they will get the opportunity to choose a specialisation. “The basics include learning ‘taalas’, holding the beat, and learning basic dance steps. Once this part of the syllabus concludes, students will go through an exam, after which they can choose any specialisation, be it dancing, singing or playing an instrument,” he explains.

The most important yet difficult part of Yakshagana is adapting a character, says Sudhakara. “Donning a character isn’t an easy task. While you handle a heavy costume, you also have to ensure you’re doing justice to the character and be able to immerse yourself in it completely. This needs to look natural, which is what we try to teach our students,” he adds.

The classes are open to both male and female students and cost Rs 1,500 monthly. They have received 40 registrations so far, across four centres. “While we want our students to be good enough to perform on stage, our main aim is to ensure that they can eventually become teachers, and keep the folk dance alive,” he says.

Classes for this year’s first batch will commence this week.

“Students are free to join classes throughout the year. We are still getting many enquiries. As and when we get more students, we will start different batches at the respective locations,” he adds.

For details, call 95902 52456 or 99005 00832