Yoga varsity offers module to help post-Covid recovery

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) has launched a programme to address post-Covid symptoms with the help of yoga. Since the second wave, many people diagnosed with Covid-19 have experienced prolonged symptoms, including trouble breathing, headaches, anxiety, muscle pain, and fatigue that last weeks, or even months, say experts from the organisation, located in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“What we’re seeing is long haul Covid. It’s like your cells and organs have been at war and returned victorious, but there is still some damage here and there,” says Dr Apar Saoji, principal, School of Yoga and Naturopathic Medicine, S-VYASA.

He advises yoga as a top-up to medications. Some of the most common side-effects noticed among post Covid-19 patients are weakness, anxiety, and loss of smell and taste.

In recovering patients, respiratory and inflammatory problems need to be tackled, says Dr Sandeepa H S, transplant pulmonologist.

“Yoga can surely help in minimising these problems and building immunity, but you have to be careful about when and how you start doing yoga. Always consult a medical expert before starting,” he says.

The S-VYASA team has come up with a module for prevention and recovery from Covid-19. Asanas, pranayama and relaxation together speed up recovery, adds Saoji.

“The pandemic is not yet over. We must not let our guard down,” adds Dr Manjunath N K, pro-vice chancellor and director of research at S-VYASA.

All yoga videos from the module are available on the YouTube channel of H R Nagendra, founder of the S-VYASA.

Free campaign

The samsthana in collaboration with Reset Centre, Koramangala, is conducting free virtual yoga sessions for post-Covid recovery under its ‘Reset Yourself’ campaign from September 13 to 18, 4 pm.

What experts recommend

Kapalabhati: A cleansing technique, it helps improve lung function and cleanse the sinuses. Be gentle while practising this.

Bhramari pranayama: This breathing technique relieves stress, lowers blood pressure and increases immunity.

Makarasana: Paired with guided breathing techniques, it relaxes the nervous system and is a good starting point for recovering Covid-19 patients.

Diaphragmatic breathing: Divided into four phases, this encourages the nervous system to relax and restore itself.

Dandasana: It brings support and balance to the body’s internal organs. It also increases stamina.

When to start practising

“The recovery timeline varies from person to person. Once you have the confidence that you can do the asanas, you can first start with small sessions and increase the timeline as you get healthier,” says Dr Saoji.

Dr Sandeepa advises recovering Covid patients to take some time before resuming physical activities.

“It is best not to scratch a healing wound. First, regain the nutrition and energy you’ve lost and then begin yoga sessions,” he adds.