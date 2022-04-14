Young Kerala artist draws portraits on Church St

Young Kerala artist draws portraits on Church St

The 22-year old loves travelling and his passion for painting has brought him to the city

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 23:44 ist
Sebin

A young artist from Kannur, Kerala, has been recently spotted working on portraits of people on Church Street. Sebin, the 22-year old, loves travelling and his passion for painting has brought him here. “I have gone to Ooty, Kodaikanal, Munnar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Goa and Mysuru. I paint and live with the money I make from selling my works,” says Sebin, who has been on the road for more than a year now. In his hometown, Sebin works as a tattoo artist. His works are done with watercolour. “I have managed to sell 15 portraits currently. I have met different people through my travels, some even from Russia, and Israel,” he explains.   

He aspires to travel across Europe, and create endless portraits by meeting new people. How much time does Sebin take to work on a portrait? “I need one to one-and-a-half days to complete a work. I have worked on portraits of people who were passing by. There are also some who have reached out to me on Instagram. I have done works for people in Israel, Belgium and Germany,” he says. 

Sebin charges Rs 1,000 for a single portrait and Rs 1,500 for a couple’s portrait. He can be reached at 90615 37943 or on _artist_sebin on Instagram.

‘Friendly city’

He has worked on many portraits of Bengalureans. “This is a friendly city as many appreciate your work and give great feedback,” he says.

