Old video shared, sparking panic among Nepalis

Rumours spread on Tuesday in some cities that a Nepali girl had been beaten to death on M G Road in Bengaluru.

Many people shared a video on social media in support of the claim. It shows some men violently attacking a woman on a Bengaluru road, with Namma Metro pillars visible in the background.

C K Baba, deputy commissioner of police, scotched the rumours, and said the video was from 2021. “Do NOT spread disinformation & panic,” he tweeted.

But the rumour mill was so strong that many who wanted to move to Bengaluru for work were having second thoughts, Savie Karnel, writer of children’s fiction now living in Siliguri, West Bengal, told Metrolife.

“This rumour was being spread among the Gurkha and Nepali communities here,” she added.

She contacted her friends in Bengaluru and, on coming to know that the video is old, reassured her cook and others that there was no truth in the rumour.

The girl in the video is not a Nepali but a Bengalurean named Archana Reddy who was murdered in December 2021 following a family feud, Baba confirmed to Metrolife. “All 10 culprits have been arrested and continue to be in judicial custody,” he added.

He urged citizens not to react to rumours or forward unverified messages and videos.

“This can create unnecessary panic. If you receive such messages, please share them with us. We will take action,” the senior cop advised.