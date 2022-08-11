Play based on famous S L Bhyrappa novel

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Aug 11 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 02:21 ist
A scene from Vamshavruksha.

Vatikuteera will stage ‘Vamshavruksha’, a Kannada play based on a popular novel by S L Bhyrappa, on August 21.

With a cast of 15, it is showing for the first time since the pandemic hit. The play is about a widow who lives with her in-laws and is a commentary on patriarchy, says Kiran Vati, founder of the group. “The novel is vast and profound. The play tries to express the core of the novel in two hours and 15 minutes,” he adds.

The stage adaptation is by Shripathi Manjanbail, and Abhiruchi Chandru is the director. Its film version, starring the stalwarts of Kannada literature, is regarded as a classic.

* August 21, 11 am and 7 pm, Viveka Auditorium, Jayanagar. Tickets on sabhankosh.co and at the venue.

S L Bhyrappa
Kannada play
Jayanagar

