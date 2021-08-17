Restaurants prepare for Covid-19 third wave

The food and beverage industry has learnt a lesson or two from past lockdowns, and is planning ahead as a third wave of Covid-19 looks imminent.

Amid reports of increasing infections in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, Bengaluru restaurants believe things may not be so bad here.

“We entrepreneurs are eternal optimists. We hope there won’t be a similar spike here. The third wave might be much milder and there won’t even be a need for another lockdown if we all do our best to be safe right now,” says Ajay Gowda, director, Byg Brewski Brewing Company.

Suzy Q by 1522 on Queen’s Road reopened last month with 50 per cent occupancy. Chetan Hegde, owner of the 1522 chain, says the past two lockdowns have been a learning experience.

“Most customers prefer outdoor seating. The pandemic made us realise how important open-air seating areas are and we have tried to include them in as many of our restaurants as possible,” he says.

Restaurants have also vaccinated their employees and evolved delivery-friendly menus. “Delivery continues to bring in a big part of our revenue, and having a delivery-friendly menu is key,” says Nikhil Gupta, owner, The Pizza Bakery.

Darshinis and south Indian eateries, are signing up for delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato, despite their earlier hesitancy.

“This is not only essential for survival during the pandemic but also for long-term business. A majority of restaurants have adapted to online orders,” says Madhukar M Shetty, general secretary, Karnataka State Hotel Association.

Lack of digital literacy was among the reasons some eateries in Bengaluru had stayed away from online delivery, he says.

“But we have made an effort to educate restaurant owners and ensure they’re more comfortable with online platforms. As overheads are low and losses are limited with delivery-only restaurants, many prefer this new way of doing business,” he says.

Restaurants are also providing staggered accommodation for their employees. “Instead of accommodating all of them in one or two big spaces, we have divided them into groups and are accommodating them in different places,” says Hegde.

Another restaurant is accommodating its staff in the same building. “This way we avoid unnecessary contact,” says its manager.

What’s new

*Open-air spaces

*Delivery-friendly menus

*Vaccination for staff

*Staggered staff housing