Sustainability focus: many stores turning zero-waste

Adrish Zero-Waste

Organic Stores

The store doesn’t sell packaged products, so customers are encouraged to bring containers and buy only as much as they require. For customers who walk in without containers, the store packs up the products in paper pouches and glass bottles. You can also order online and they will deliver packaging-free groceries at your doorstep. The aim is to sell organic products, reduce food wastage and eliminate plastic packaging, says Akshay Agarwal, who runs this business along with Gajendra Choudhary. You will find 600-700 organic products like grains, cereals, spices, beverages, and oils on their inventory between the price of Rs 20 and Rs 2,200.

Visit at 3rd Phase, J P Nagar (call 02302439847); look up adrish.co.in

Eat Raja

Anand Raaj, the owner, calls it a carbon-negative juice store and rightly so. He serves fruit juice in the fruit it is made from. Drink guava-chilli juice in the shell of the guava, for instance. You won’t find glasses or tumblers here. What’s more? The juice is made on a cycle retrofitted with a mixer that the customer needs to pedal to power. You will find watermelon, muskmelon, apple, orange, or dragon fruit juices here for Rs 50 to Rs 90. He has also stocked organic soaps, candles and bio-enzymes.

Visit on Sampige Road, Malleswaram (call 735307 8600)

Rbuy Smart Refill

Rbuy runs a network of ‘refill kiosks’ that allows you to dispense home and personal care products. Which means, customers can walk into the kiosk with empty bottles or containers and refill the quantity they would like. These are contactless systems and payments are done via digital wallets. You can refill natural and non-natural products like liquid soap, detergents, dishwashing solutions, and floor and toilet cleaners for Rs 112 to Rs 168 per litre. They currently have one public kiosk in Marathahalli and others are inside gated communities.

To find the nearest kiosk, download the Smart Refill app on Android. Call 87626 41691 or look up rbuyonline.com

Green Mantra

Founded by Debyani Basu and Shikka Mittal, Green mantra is an online store that sells food products, cleaners, toiletries and menstrual cups without plastic packaging for a price range of Rs 40 to Rs 850. They deliver the products in steel containers, glass bottles and cloth bags which you can keep and return the next time. Or, you can transfer the products in your containers at the spot. To cut down on carbon footprint, they deliver to a bunch of people on a single day after a day of 15 or 30 days. Place the order on their website or via WhatsApp or email.

Look up greenmantrastore.com; Call 93419 80029