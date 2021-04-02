Three DIY Easter crafts to try this weekend

Easter is here and the increasing number of cases can put a hamper on celebrations. But there are still lots of ways in which you can still enjoy the holiday while staying safe at home. Here are some fun Easter crafts you can try out with your family.

Salt Dough Flower Eggs

You need:

Water, salt, flour, food colouring and vegetable oil

Steps:

Heat water until it’s warm.

Add 1/2 cup salt and 1/2 cup warm water to a large bowl. Mix until the salt is fully incorporated.

Add a few drops of food colouring and stir until well combined.

Add 1 cup all-purpose flour and mix until you have a crumbly dough. Break up large clumps with a spoon or your fingers.

Add 2 tbsp vegetable oil and mix with your hands until incorporated. Form the dough into a ball and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Set it aside for about 10 minutes.

Lightly sprinkle your work area and rolling pin with cornstarch. Roll out the dough until it is about 1/8 - 1/4” thick.

Cut out egg shapes with a cookie cutter and make a small hole for hanging with a straw. Press patterns on to the dough using flowers, herbs, or leaves.

Bake in a low oven (200ºF) for about 2 hours or let air dry overnight.

Once dry, paint the dough and hang it with ribbon.

Accordion Leaf Wreath

You need:

Craft paper, ruler, X-Acto knife, double-sided tape and embroidery hoop

Steps:

Cut a square out of your paper and fold it in half, keeping the fold on the left.

Using a ruler and X-Acto knife, create a triangle by cutting from the top-left point to the lower right point.

Starting at the bottom of the triangle, fold about 1/4” and flip it over to repeat until you’ve created an accordion all the way to the tip of the triangle.

Fold the accordion-folded paper in half and attach the two middle pieces together with a strip of double-sided tape.

Repeat the above steps with different size leaves and paper colours.

Starting with the larger leaves, hot glue a few down on the hoop in different directions.

Layer smaller leaves on top. Finish it off by adding a few paper/faux flowers.

Embroidery Hoop Easter Bunny

You need:

12″ embroidery hoop, 9″ embroidery hoop, fabric scraps, burlap, yarn pom-pom, hot glue and scissors

Steps:

Lay your fabric flat and trace around the outside of each embroidery hoop using a pen. You can use the same or two different fabric patterns.

Use a pair of scissors to cut around the outside of the traced circle, leaving about a half-inch width of extra fabric.

Insert the fabric into the embroidery hoop and use the screw on top to tighten.

Repeat process with the larger embroidery hoop.

Fold over the extra fabric and secure it to the back of the hoop with hot glue.

Adhere the two embroidery hoops together with hot glue. Centre the screw on the small hoop at the top, and on the large hoop at the bottom.

Freehand cut a pair of ears from burlap.

Cut a smaller insert for the ears from fabric and attach to the burlap with hot glue.

Pinch the bottoms together and hold in place with a dab of hot glue.

Glue the ears to the back of the bunny’s head.

Finish by glueing a pom-pom tail on the bottom of the bunny.