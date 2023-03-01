Want to learn to ride a motorcycle? Call these trainers

An increased interest in motorcycle riding among women in Bengaluru has led to a boom in workshops designed exclusively for them.

Ahead of International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, Metrolife curates a list of trainers you can dial up and learn from.



Raja Lakshmi



‘1-day workshop soon’

Currently, J P Nagar resident Raja Lakshmi trains people individually. She has plans to conduct a full-day workshop alongside riding professionals soon.

This training will be given under ‘Women on Wheels’, which is a part of VSakkhi, a platform for women Lakshmi runs.

There were barely any women riders when Lakshmi started her motorcycle journey almost a decade ago.

“However, in the last 2-3 years, the interest among women has increased manifold. Not just 30- to 50-year-olds, even college girls buy and ride bikes,” she points out.

Call: 83104 63939

‘Camp for 10’

Travel company Nomadic Soul holds ‘Ride Skill Workshops’ for women every month at a campsite 75 km away from Bengaluru. It includes an overnight stay, and meals.

“Motorcycles (different models of Royal Enfield and a Bajaj Avenger) will be available on the campsite,” informs Sandeep TK, a partner in the company, and also one of the trainers. The workshop is a mix of theoretical lessons and hands-on exercises.

“A maximum of 10 participants are allowed in each workshop,” he says while acknowledging that more women want to pursue biking.

Call: 90194 34784/ 70117 99790

‘Can teach on rented bikes’



Kavita Ashok



Kavita Ashok, who has been riding motorcycles since 2018, trains women whenever she gets time off her job as an associate director at an MNC.

She trains women one to one. “I usually train them on a Pulsar, Himalayan or other Royal Enfield bikes,” she adds.

Kavita trains people on her Royal Enfield Himalayan as well as on rented bikes. “I am a solo rider and have completed around 100 rides, within Karnataka, and all the way to Spiti Valley,” she shares.

Contact: Himalayaness on Instagram

‘Open to off-road training’

Professional motorcyclist Sameera Dahiya organises rides, hosts community events, and teaches both on-road and off-road motorcycle riding.

She offers one-to-one and group workshops, and has trained more than 200 people to date since 2016. “Though teaching people who can balance a cycle or two-wheeler can be easier, I prefer teaching those who have no prior experience. Because, they pay more attention to details,” says Sameera, who rides a Triumph Tiger 900 and a KTM Duke 390.

Contact: sameeradahiya on Instagram