Zucchini-basil soup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons (30ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed and to serve

1 large leek, finely diced

3 medium ribs celery, finely diced salt

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

700g zucchini, split lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch disks

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped, divided

5 cups water

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh juice from 1 lemon, to taste

Method

In a large saucepan or saucier, heat the olive oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Leek and celery should be added at this point. Season with salt and simmer, turning occasionally, for about 5 minutes, or until the veggies are softened but not browned.

Add a small drop of olive oil if the pan becomes dry at any time. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds until garlic is aromatic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute after adding the zucchini. Stir in half of the basil and then pour in the water. Bring to a low simmer and cook, stirring periodically, for about 10 minutes, or until zucchini is soft but brilliant green. Using a handheld immersion blender or a tabletop blender, blend the soup until it is as rough or as smooth as you like it. Season with salt, black pepper, and lemon juice to taste, and serve with extra olive oil drizzled on the side.

Sopa de Almendras

Ingredients

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 tablespoon flour

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups blanched almonds

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon mace

2/3 cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon lemon rind

Method

Melt the butter, then add the onion and simmer for

1 minute on low heat.

Blend in the flour, then add the chicken broth and simmer until everything is smooth and boiling.

In an electric blender or a fine nut chopper, grind the almonds to a paste.

Season with salt and pepper, then stir into the soup.

Cover and cook for 15 minutes on low heat.

Combine the cream, egg yolks, and lemon rind in a mixing bowl.

Slowly pour into the soup while constantly stirring.

Bring to a boil, but not to a boil.

Hungarian mushroom soup

Ingredients

¼ cups butter

1 large onion peeled and chopped

1 cup chopped celery

1 pound button mushrooms sliced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 cups vegetable broth

¾ cups sour cream

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat a large six-quart saucepot to medium. Combine the butter, onions, and celery in a large mixing bowl. To soften, sauté for three to five minutes. Then add the mushrooms and salt and pepper (to taste) to the veggies on the side of the pot. Cook for another eight to ten minutes, stirring occasionally.

Combine the soy sauce, dill, smoked paprika, lemon juice, and vegetable broth in a large mixing bowl. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare a medium bowl. Combine the sour cream and flour in a mixing bowl. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth.

Pour some of the soup liquid into the sour cream mixture while constantly stirring to prevent the sour cream from curdling. Whisk the sour cream mixture into the soup base until it is thin, stirring constantly. (Using this procedure, the soup will be free of curdled cream clumps.)

Cook for another 3-5 minutes to thicken the sauce. If necessary, season with more salt and lemon juice.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream on top and a dusting of fresh herbs.

Tomato-fennel soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

2 medium bulbs fresh fennel, chopped (3 cups)

1 large onion, chopped

(1 cup)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 can (28 oz) whole peeled tomatoes

1 ¾ cups vegetable broth

¼ teaspoon coarse salt (kosher or sea salt)

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a four-quart saucepan over medium heat. Cook for five minutes, turning periodically, until fennel, onion, and garlic are crisp-tender in oil. Add the tomatoes, broth, salt, and pepper and stir to combine, breaking up the tomatoes with a spoon. Bring to a boil.

Reduce the temperature. Cover and cook for 20–25 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Pour half of the mixture into the blender with care. Cover and combine for 30 seconds on high speed, or until smooth.

Return the pot to the stove. Repeat with the rest of the mixture. Warm over low heat until ready to serve.