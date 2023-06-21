World Music Day events today

ONLINE DISCUSSION

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) will host ‘The story of a song’. Prominent lyricists, composers and singers, such as Raju Singh, Merlin D’Souza, and Raj Shekhar, will take the audience through the process of creating music. On June 21, 4 pm, on the IPRS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

MUSIC ANTHEM

From Mug to Mike, a forum for amateur singers, will release a Music Day anthem on June 21 on their YouTube channel. ‘Sur mein rangeen hui’ has been composed by its founder Sunil Koshy. Sahil Sultanpuri has written the lyrics. Archana Hallikeri has directed the music video. On June 24, Koshy’s group will perform at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road from 10 am to 2 pm. It is a free event.