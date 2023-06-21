World Music Day events today

World Music Day events today

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jun 21 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 13:09 ist

ONLINE DISCUSSION
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) will host ‘The story of a song’. Prominent lyricists, composers and singers, such as Raju Singh, Merlin D’Souza, and Raj Shekhar, will take the audience through the process of creating music. On June 21, 4 pm, on the IPRS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

MUSIC ANTHEM
From Mug to Mike, a forum for amateur singers, will release a Music Day anthem on June 21 on their  YouTube channel. ‘Sur mein rangeen hui’ has been composed by its founder Sunil Koshy. Sahil Sultanpuri has written the lyrics. Archana Hallikeri has directed the music video. On June 24, Koshy’s group will perform at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road from 10 am to 2 pm. It is a free event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Music Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

 