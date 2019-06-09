MHA finds fault with Bengal in dealing with violence

Expressing "deep concern" over continuing violence in West Bengal even after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued an advisory saying that it "appears to be a failure" on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state.

The MHA's advisory, which asked the state to take all necessary steps to ensure peace, came a day after at least four persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district.

"The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.

"It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty," it said.

During the elections as well as post-results, West Bengal has witnessed violence. BJP has won 18 seats while the ruling Trinamool Congress has won 22.

On Saturday, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "directly responsible" for unleashing violence against BJP workers. He had said the state BJP unit would apprise Home Minister Amit Shah of the violence.