3 Indians missing after suspected US missile strike on tanker off Oman coast, MEA condemns attack

<p>Three Indian crew members are reported to be missing and 21 others were rescued after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/two-missing-one-injured-after-suspected-us-strike-on-vessel-near-oman-4034223">an attack on a commercial vessel</a> off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, the external affairs ministry said.</p><p>"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>The Indian embassy "is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation", it added. </p>.<p>Maritime officials said the oil products tanker had been hit in a suspected US missile strike.</p><p>The Palau-flagged chemical/oil products tanker reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.</p><p>The vessel hit was the Settebello, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, which said the Omani Navy responded to the ship's distress call.</p> <p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>