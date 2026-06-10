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Homemiddle east

3 Indians missing after suspected US missile strike on tanker off Oman coast, MEA condemns attack

The vessel hit ⁠was the ‌Settebello, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, which said the Omani Navy responded to the ship's ‌distress call.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:46 IST
United StatesMissileOmanWest AsiaOil Tankers

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