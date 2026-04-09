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A ceasefire for now in Iran, but a blow to American credibility

For the rest of the world, the war 'is starting to look like a military defeat, more serious than Iraq or Afghanistan,' said Bruno Maçães, former secretary of state for European affairs for Portugal.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpMiddle East

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