<p>Ukraine could face increased risks in securing US anti-missile defences if the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>goes on for an extended period of time, Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Wednesday.</p><p>Zelenskyy, interviewed by <em>CNN</em>, said Ukraine received limited numbers of such weaponry because US production was limited, but so far it had experienced no disruption in supplies or in provision of intelligence.</p><p>Zelenskyy said Ukraine was able to secure US weaponry through the PURL programme under which NATO countries can finance the purchase of weapons for Kyiv.</p>.Zelenskyy, welcoming Iran de-escalation, says Ukraine ready for ceasefire with Russia.<p>"Through this programme, we can include and buy anti-ballistic missiles for Patriot systems and some other weapons which is very important for us. We don't have this...with our European neighbours," Zelenskyy told <em>CNN</em> in English.</p><p>"And of course, (given) the big challenge in the Middle East war and Iran, all these packages are at risk."</p><p>The United States, he said, had supplied "only a small number. We had not too much. We understand why, because the production in the United States is not so big.</p><p>"And if the war will continue or a ceasefire is delayed...(this) will be not good. And maybe we will have more risks with anti-ballistics."</p><p>Zelenskyy repeated that Ukraine was making available to countries in the Middle East the know-how it has acquired in four years of countering drones deployed by Russian forces, many of them designed by Iran.</p><p>Agreements had been signed with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.</p><p>"We will continue to work with other countries," he said. "We will be ready to deliver first our expertise...and the second point is training missions." </p>