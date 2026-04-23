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A longer Iran conflict could boost risk for Ukraine securing missile defences, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was able to secure US weaponry through the PURL programme ​under which NATO ⁠countries can finance the purchase of weapons for Kyiv.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 04:29 IST
World newsUkraineIranVolodymyr Zelenskyy

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