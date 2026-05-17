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Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, no injuries or safety impact

No radiological safety levels ⁠were unaffected ⁠and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the ​plant's essential systems ​are ​operating normally.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:42 IST
World newsIranAbu DhabiWest AsiaMiddle East

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