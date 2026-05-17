Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, no injuries or safety impact

<p>Authorities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> responded to a fire caused by a drone strike on an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.</p>.UAE restricts airspace after Iranian missile, drone attack.<p>No injuries were reported, radiological safety levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant's essential systems are operating normally.</p>