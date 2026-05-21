Bibi's 'hair on fire': Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war, say reports

<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> had a tense phone call over the future course of the ongoing war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, US media reported, as Washington appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes.</p><p>Media outlet <em>Axios</em> reported on Wednesday that, after the Tuesday phone call with Trump, Netanyahu's "hair was on fire".</p><p>He further added that he was keen on strikes to be resumed in attempts to target Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-united-states-war-updates-live-israel-mojtaba-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-us-strait-of-hormuz-west-asia-middle-east-china-china-iran-us-truce-ceasefire-4009442">Track latest updates on the US-Israel, Iran war here.</a></em></p>.'We may have to hit them harder or maybe not': Trump warns Iran.<p>Trump on Sunday informed he had planned to postpone the attack on Iran, planned for Tuesday, acting upon a request from Arab nations including Qatar and the UAE.</p><p>Trump continues to say he thinks a deal can be struck, but that he's ready to resume the war if it isn't.</p><p>"The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," the US President said on Wednesday. </p><p>Later that day, he said the US and Iran were "right on the borderline" between getting a deal and resuming the war.</p><p>"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers - it would have to be a complete 100 per cent good answers," Trump told reporters. </p>.'In no hurry, mission goals come first': Trump on ending Iran war.<p>There is a strong desire in the upper echelons of the Israeli government for renewed military action, <em>CNN</em> quoted a source, and mounting frustration that Trump is continuing to allow what they say is Iran's diplomatic foot-dragging.</p><p>Trump also added that Netanyahu "will do whatever I want him to do" on Iran, though he also said they had a good relationship. </p><p>Iran has confirmed it's reviewing an updated proposal, but has not yet shown any signs of flexibility.</p><p>Iran's foreign ministry said Wednesday that talks on negotiations were ongoing "based on Iran's 14-point proposal," and that Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran to help the mediation. </p><p>Trump told Netanyahu that the mediators were working on a "letter of intent" that both the US and Iran would formally sign to conclude the ongoing war and launch a 30-day period of negotiations on issues like Iran's nuclear program and re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a US source briefed on the call information told <em>Axios</em>.</p><p><em>(with inputs from agencies)</em></p>