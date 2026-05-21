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Bibi's 'hair on fire': Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war, say reports

Trump continues to say he thinks a deal can be struck, but that he's ready to resume the war if it isn't.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 03:09 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 03:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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