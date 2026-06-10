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Homemiddle east

'Bully of Middle East is dead': Trump says Iran will 'have to pay the price' for taking 'too long' to negotiate

US President says Iran took 'too long' to make a deal.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:27 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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