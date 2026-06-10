'Bully of Middle East is dead': Trump says Iran will 'have to pay the price' for taking 'too long' to negotiate

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-united-states-war-updates-live-israel-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-us-strait-of-hormuz-west-asia-middle-east-china-iran-us-truce-crude-oil-price-surges-peace-talks-ceasefire-hezbollah-lebanon-trump-netanyahu-call-us-iran-peace-talks-hezbollah-israel-3-4031069">peace talks</a> between US and Iran appear to have fallen apart as President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday warned that Tehran will "have to pay the price" for "taking too long" to make a deal.</p><p>"Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!," Trump wrote in a social media post. </p>.US strikes Iran after Apache helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz; Tehran hits back, says 'will leave no attack unanswered'.<p>"Iran’s military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated," he added.</p>. <p>This comes hours after the US claimed to have hit Iranian targets, in response to attack by Tehran on a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran never claimed to have downed the US chopper.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iran said it attacked US bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday. Tehran also accused the US of repeated ceasefire violations, saying that diplomatic efforts under such circumstances will not be possible.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | US has revoked ticket allocation for fans: Iran FA .<p>"Following overnight events, we need to re-assess (the diplomatic path with Washington) ... any diplomatic process requires a minimum stable environment," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.</p><p>The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, throwing the region into chaos and rattling global markets before the shaky negotiations began.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>