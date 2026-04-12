Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

'The campaign against Iran is not over, we still have more to do. But even now it can be clearly stated that we have historic achievements,' Netanyahu said in the video in Hebrew.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 02:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 02:35 IST
World newsIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us