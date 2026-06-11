Day after US missile strike on ship kills 3 Indians, 20 seafarers narrowly escape in another attack in Strait of Hormuz

<p>New Delhi: Just a day after New Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-diplomat-in-delhi-summoned-after-3-indians-go-missing-following-american-strike-on-ship-near-hormuz-4034652">denounced an American military offensive</a> that killed three citizens of India aboard a commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz, 20 more seafarers from the country narrowly survived when United States aircraft fired missiles on another vessel in the same region on Thursday. </p> <p>The latest attack took place even as New Delhi confirmed the death of Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, who were among 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello and were reported to be missing during the US offensive targeting the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Such military offensives on commercial ships “must stop”, New Delhi underlined, a day after issuing a démarche to Washington, D.C., conveying concerns over repeated attacks on the vessels in the region. </p>.24 Indian crew rescued after missile attack on merchant vessel off Oman coast: ICG.<p>The MT Jalveer, sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, came under attack from a US military aircraft on Thursday when it was allegedly transporting oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. An American aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of MT Jalveer, according to the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US military. CENTCOM also claimed that the missiles had been fired after the crew of MT Jalveer had repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces.</p> <p>Though the MT Jalveer is a bitumen carrier, the US CENTCOM alleged that it was carrying oil from Iran.</p>.3 missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after US strike on tanker off Oman.<p>The Royal Navy of Oman launched a rescue mission after the US offensive disabled the vessel, which had 20 Indian seafarers. New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Muscat stated in the evening that all Indian citizens aboard the ship had been safely evacuated to the Port of Shinas in Oman.</p> <p>The US CENTCOM hit and disabled three commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz this week. The MT Marivex and MT Settebello, both sailing under the flag of Palau, came under the US attack on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.</p> <p>New Delhi raised the issue during an open debate on the situation in West Asia at the United Nations Security Council. P Harish, New Delhi’s envoy to the UN, said that India was firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping, as many of its nationals were prominent in its global workforce. “Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication,” Harish told the UNSC.</p> <p>The current crisis in the Strait of Hormuz began when Tehran restricted and later closed shipping through the narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf, on one side, and the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea, on the other, following the launch of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.</p>.'Lodged a strong protest with US, attacks must stop': MEA on death of 3 Indian seafarers.<p>The US retaliated with a naval blockade of the ports of Iran from April 13.</p> <p>The US CENTCOM on Thursday justified its strikes on the vessels, stating that MT Marivex had violated the blockade by attempting to sail to a port of Iran, and MT Settebello had attempted to transport oil from Iran.</p> <p>After the attack on MT Settebello on Thursday, Jason Meeks, the chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs, where the senior officials handed over to him the démarche, condemning repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region.</p> <p>“These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there,” the spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, told journalists in New Delhi on Thursday, adding: “We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community.”</p>.Trump in two minds over attacks? Will hit Iran 'very hard' tonight but will spare civilian infrastructure, he says.<p>The US said that its armed forces had disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13. “The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman,” the US CENTCOM stated in a press release on Thursday.</p> <p>Over 18,000 Indian seafarers remain in the Gulf, including 562 aboard 13 ships sailing under the flag of India, 329 on vessels in the west of the Strait of Hormuz and 233 on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on Thursday.</p> <p>India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in West Asia, where the conflict had disrupted the maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.</p> <p>New Delhi also asked for the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability could return to the West Asian region.</p> <p>The widening conflict in West Asia has renewed concerns in New Delhi over the vulnerability of energy supply to India, given the country’s heavy dependence on imports. Overseas purchases account for nearly 85% of crude oil consumption in India, with the Strait of Hormuz being a crucial transit corridor for a significant share of energy supplies headed to the country. Nearly two-fifths of India’s crude imports move through the world's most critical maritime choke point, along with more than half of the LNG cargoes and nearly nine out of every 10 LPG shipments.</p> <p>The escalating tension in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, led to supply disruptions, higher shipping charges and volatility in global fuel prices, adding pressure on the energy import bill of India. </p>