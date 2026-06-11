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Homemiddle east

Day after US missile strike on ship kills 3 Indians, 20 seafarers narrowly escape in another attack in Strait of Hormuz

The MT Jalveer, sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, came under attack from a US military aircraft on Thursday when it was allegedly transporting oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsIranmissilesStrait of Hormuz

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