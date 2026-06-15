'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade

<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday "the deal with the Islamic Republic of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> is complete", authorising the "toll free opening" of the Strait of Hormuz immediately.</p><p>"Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he wrote on his Truth Social handle.</p><p>Trump added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"</p>.US, Iran reach peace deal; signing set for Friday, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.<p>Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister said the United States and Iran have reached a deal to end their war and will hold an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland on a social media post.</p><p>He said the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," though precise details of the agreement remain unknown. </p><p>Trump on Sunday said that the signing of the deal was delayed by a few hours due to Israel's strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, questioning the timing of the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p><p>He had told <em>Fox News </em>that the peace deal with Iran will be signed electronically on Sunday and the in-person signing will take place in Europe a week from now.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>