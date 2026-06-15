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Homemiddle east

'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade

Trump added, 'Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!'
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 22:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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