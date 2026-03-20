Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

DGCA asks airlines to avoid 9 airspaces, ensure robust contingency plans amid West Asia conflict

As part of safety risk assessments, DGCA has asked to avoid airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 03:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 03:00 IST
India NewsAviationDGCAWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us