<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid nine airspaces, and ensure robust contingency plans amid the West Asia conflict. </p><p>As part of safety risk assessments, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dgca">DGCA </a>has asked to avoid airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE).</p><p>The regulator added that Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia airspaces subjected to certain conditions. </p><p>It told the airlines not to operate below FL 320 or 32,000 feet within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman located south of the segments defined by following compulsory reporting points.</p>.Relief for Indian flyers: Govt tells airlines to keep 60% seats on flights free of charge.<p>About the nine airspaces, the DGCA asked airlines to "refrain from operating within the affected airspace...at all flight levels and altitudes".</p><p>"Operations to airports in the affected region, where other international carriers are currently operating, must involve robust contingency planning to cover all eventualities, as part of the safety risk assessments by the operators," the DGCA said.</p><p>The advisory, the regulator said, was effective immediately and would remain valid until March 28, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments.</p><p>"Operators are advised to provide their flight crew with information regarding latest NOTAMs, airspace restrictions affecting flight that are already airborne," it said.</p><p>NOTAM refers to Notice to Airmen that provides real time updates about airspace and airports to pilots and crew.</p><p>"Recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation. In response to these strikes, Iran has announced retaliatory measures," DGCA said and added that the current situation presents critical hazards to civil flight operations.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>