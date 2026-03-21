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Donald Trump says considering 'winding down military efforts' against Iran days after gas field strike fallout

Taking to his account on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.'
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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