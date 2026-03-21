<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday said he was considering "winding down" the military efforts in West Asia. </p><p>Taking to his account on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East."</p>.<p>Trump listed down five objectives. </p><ul><li><p>Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.</p></li></ul>.<p>Trump further added that Strait of Hormuz will have to be "guarded and policed". </p><p>"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" he added. </p><p>"Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. </p><p>Previously, Trump assailed NATO allies over their lack of support for the US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies "cowards."</p><p>"Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump had said in a social media post.</p><p>Trump has been calling for major US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.</p>